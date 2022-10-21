P-Valley Renewed For Season 3

It's official! P-Valley has been renewed for a third season on Starz. Creator Katori Hall took to social media to thank fans and “fiercely devoted Pink posse” for supporting the series.

She wrote via IG, “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley.’ With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide.”

She continued, “We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire. And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

Katori previously told sources that it will take her two years before season three will air.