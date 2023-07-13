Home » R&B News » Paramore’s Haley Williams Covers Beyonce’s ‘I Miss You’ At Houston Concert

Hayley Williams of Paramore covered Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” in the singer’s hometown of Houston on Tuesday night. Williams performed most of the song a capella while the rest of the band took a break. In fan-captured videos, Williams, surrounded by dim red lights, can be heard belting out the bridge: “It is so simple a feeling, but it’s everything / No matter who you love, it is so simple a feeling, but it’s everything.” The Houston stop was part of the second leg of Paramore’s ongoing 2023 tour, which included opening dates for Taylor Swift earlier in the year. Earlier this month, Swift revealed Paramore would also join her for some international dates of “The Eras Tour” in 2024.

