Paramore’s Hayley Williams Debuts New Solo Song, “Mirtazapine,” On Nashville Public Radio Station

Hayley Williams debuted her new solo single, “Mirtazapine,” on Nashville’s WNXP on Wednesday (July 23), throwing her support behind public radio amid federal funding cuts. “Thanks for keeping me company,” Williams wrote on the CD featuring “Mirtazapine,” which also serves as the cover artwork for the single. “Long live the public radio.” Named after the antidepressant, the ’90s-inspired alternative rock track serves as an ode to the relief the drug provides. The single’s B-side, “Gum,” remains unreleased, and Williams has yet to announce if these songs will be part of a future solo album or remain standalone releases. Since reviving Paramore for their 2023 album, This Is Why, which featured a lengthy stint supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, Williams has recently collaborated with Turnstile, David Byrne, Jay Som, and Moses Sumney, while also joining Deftones during their Nashville show. Williams last solo album was 2021’s Flowers for Vases / Descansos. (Rolling Stone)