Paramore’s Hayley Williams Releases Correctly Sequenced Version Of Solo Album, ‘Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party’

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has officially released the properly sequenced version of her new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. The project now features 18 total tracks, including the 17 previously released songs Williams shared back in July, and an additional new tune, “Parachute.” The album was produced entirely by Daniel James, with Williams playing multiple instruments on the project, alongside additional contributions from Brian Robert Jones, Joey Howard, and Jim-E Stack on “True Believer.” The release of the newly sequenced album follows a unique rollout where Williams initially shared the collection on her website for 24 hours, before releasing it to streaming platforms and inspiring fans to create custom playlists that influenced the final running order. Preceded by music videos for tracks like “Ego Death,” “Glum,” and “Kill Me,” the album is available for pre-order now in multiple vinyl colors and limited-edition CD-Rs, with a physical release slated for November 7. (Variety)