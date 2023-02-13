Pastor Rebukes Christians Going To Beyonce’s Concert

PRPhotos.com

A video of Pastor Tiphani Montgomery rebuking Christians who plan on attending Beyonce's Renaissance tour has gone viral. On the clip, Montgomery called out Bey and Jay Z, accusing them of practicing witchcraft. She said, “Any of you who are going to Beyoncé’s concert I rebuke you in the name of Jesus! How dare you call yourself a Christian!”

She continued, “Why you think that man call himself Jay Hova? It was short for Jehova.”

Montgomery also said that Beyoncé is the devil’s messenger, and crafting her famed fan base called the Beyhive after a witches coven. She said, “Witche’s covens are normally 3 – 7 people. When it becomes thousands, it’s called a hive. Y’all apart of that lady Beyhive?…and you call yourself a Christian?”

She captioned her video, “THERE WILL BE A SHOWDOWN!!! Baalyonce don’t even hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her INFLUENCE to MILLIONS and she uses her platform effectively for the kingdom of darkness. And there you are. A Christian. Singing along to her songs. Look at you. Lol”