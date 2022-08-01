Patti LaBelle Says 2Pac’s California Love Inspired Her To Learn How To Crip Walk

Patti Labelle has revealed that 2Pac's classic hit “California Love” inspired her to learn how to crip walk. During an appearance on Drink Champs, she revealed that when she started listening to hip hop, she was listening to Big Daddy Kane and Tupac.

She said, “I started moving to ‘California Love.' “That’s when I started to Crip Walk.”

She also discussed The Notorious B.I.G., who referenced her on his 1994 single “Dreams (Just Playing)”, She said, “I never met Biggie, no but Biggie had a song about Patti! He sure did, I was shocked.”