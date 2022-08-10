People Were Kicked Out Of Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Party For Breaking The Rules

PRPhotos.com

A few people were kicked out of Beyonce's Renaissance album release party in NYC for not following the rules. According to The Jasmine Brand, a source told a news outlet, “Beyoncé was very nice to everyone, having conversations and thanked everyone for attending.”

The source continued, “A few people got kicked out for being drunk and foolish. They didn’t know how to act.”

The source added that people were also escorted out of the event for “recording videos.”

The source explained, “Security put tape over the camera lens of people’s phone when they checked in.”

Meanwhile, Bey's mom Tina Lawson took to Instagram to praise her daughter for her hard work creating Renaissance.

She wrote, “I’ve watched for over two years all of the constant hard work, the sacrifice sometimes of time with her family, the all night sessions working while sick , weekends and then nurturing three kids, time away from a very supportive husband, the Blood sweat and tears, I say that to say Beyonce works harder than any human being I know and deserves and earns everything she gets!”

She continued, “Absolutely nothing is handed to her. She minds her own business and does not speak badly of anyone, never puts anyone down, Is always loyal and kind. Takes care of her business don’t mess with nobody. So | am proud of you!!!! Kudos Baby girl enjoy your rewards you have earned it and then some!”