Performers Announced For Jimmy Carter’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Getty Images

The Carter Center just announced their plans for Jimmy Carter’s upcoming 100th birthday. Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song will take place on September 17 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta. The event is scheduled two weeks before Carter’s actual 100th birthday on October 1. The star-studded musical lineup features Maren Morris, Eric Church, the War and Treaty, GROUPLOVE, Drive-By Truckers, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus. Emmy award-winner Rickey Minor is serving as the event’s musical director, which will also feature celebrity guest appearances by fellow Georgia icons Dale Murphy and Killer Mike, along with actor Sean Penn.

“Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” said Jason Carter, President Carter’s grandson and chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. “I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.” (People)