Phish Wins 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Vote, With Inductees To Be Announced On ‘American Idol’

Phish emerged victorious in the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote, securing over 329,000 votes and surpassing runner-up Bad Company by nearly 50,000 votes. The Top Five in the fan vote was rounded out by Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, and Joe Cocker, with notable acts like Soundgarden, Chubby Checker, and The Black Crowes just missing the Top Five in the tally. Phish, a Vermont jam band known for their spellbinding live shows, have had an unconventional journey in the music industry with no Billboard Hot 100 hits and a lone Grammy nomination, but they have achieved success with 38 albums charting on the Billboard 200, including three Top 10 albums. Meanwhile, this year’s class of inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be revealed on American Idol on April 27. Ryan Seacrest will host the episode, and James Taylor will serve as guest mentor, with contestants performing songs by previous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members. The induction ceremony is expected to take place in Los Angeles in the fall. (Billboard)