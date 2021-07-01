Phylicia Rashad Receives Backlash For Supporting Bill Cosby’s Release

PRPhotos.com

Phylicia Rashad released a statement yesterday (June 30th) after receiving backlash for supporting Bill Cosby's release from prison. Pennsylvania’s highest court concluded that Cosby should never have been charged due to a deal he made with a former prosecutor, who agreed not to criminally prosecute him in return for his deposition in a civil case.

After hearing the news, Rashad tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted–a miscarriage of justice is corrected.”

After being dragged, she cut off her comments and later released a statement, saying, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

HOWARD UNIVERSITY RELEASES A STATEMENT

Many called for Rashad to step down from her new role as Dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts for her support of Cosby's release. A rep from Howard released a statement, saying, "Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority. While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault."

The statement continued, "Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies. We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment."

JANET HUBERT REACTS

Meanwhile, former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert spoke out on Phylicia's support of Cosby's release, saying, "Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the sh*t shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old a** guilty man!"

She continued, "I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…"