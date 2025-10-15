Playboi Carti Joined By Kendrick Lamar And A$AP Rocky During Los Angeles Show

At the Los Angeles stop of his Antagonist 2.0 Tour on Tuesday night (October 14), Playboi Carti delivered a star-studded performance at Crypto.com Arena. The chart-topping Atlanta rapper brought out A$AP Rocky – who signed Carti to his creative agency, AWGE – and Kendrick Lamar, who surprised fans with a guest appearance during the track “GOOD CREDIT.” This marked a reciprocal moment for the hip-hop stars, as Kendrick had previously brought out Carti during his Grand National Tour stop in Atlanta back in April. Kendrick is set to resume his world tour in Australia this December, while Carti continues his Antagonist 2.0 Tour across major U.S. cities over the next two months, while teasing his highly-anticipated Baby Boi album, which was confirmed to be completed earlier this year but has yet to be given an official release date. (Billboard)