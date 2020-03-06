Pleasure P Arrested For Battery

Pleasure P was arrested yesterday morning (March 5th) in Miami Gardens, FL after getting into an altercation with a Checkers drive thru worker. According to TMZ, the police report says that the Checkers worker told cops that the incident started when P yelled at her through the intercom system for several minutes because of a mixup with his $60 worth of food he purchased.

The employee claimed that the singer yelled at her even more once he was at the drive up window. He then got out of his car and approached her. She said that he handed her the money and she handed him the order but then he “pushed her intentionally with malicious intent in the chest with the food he received.” That's when she called the cops.

Cops questioned the singer and he admitted there was a verbal altercation and he threw food, but he didn't throw food at the female worker. The police report said that the singer smelled like alcohol and food was seen all over the floor near the drive thru window. Other employees corroborated the woman's story.

P was then arrested and his car was towed. He was booked for simple battery. He later posted bond of $1,500 a few hours later and was released from jail.