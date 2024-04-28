Pop Tidbits

Getty Images

Doja Cat wants to make it clear that her music is not appropriate for children. She took to Twitter to express her frustration, telling fans to “leave your mistake at home” when attending her shows. She emphasized that her explicit content is not suitable for young audiences and wondered why some parents would bring their kids to her shows.

SZA will team up with Keke Palmer for an untitled buddy comedy film. They will also produce the movie, along with Isaa Rae. Acclaimed music video director and Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont is set to helm the project, with the screenplay written by his Rap Sh!t teammate Syreeta Singleton. Plot details have not been announced.

Live Nation and AEG are reportedly among the major promoters who have started bidding for *NSYNC’s possible reunion tour of stadiums. While details about the tour and payouts remain undisclosed, the group has plenty time to review offers as Justin Timberlake’s current tour wraps up in July. TMZ suggests that if a deal is reached, the shows may take place in 2025.