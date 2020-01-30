Popeyes Unveiled Beyonce Inspired Clothing Line

PRPhotos.com

Popeyes has unveiled a new clothing line and it looks just like Beyonce's Adidas X Ivy Park collection. According to TMZ, the fast food chain said about the line, “Nothing new here. Just the uniforms we wear every day.” The clothing line includes the tagline, “That Look From Popeyes.”

When Beyonce released her Ivy Park Line two weeks ago, fans noticed that the color scheme looked a lot like Popeyes' iconic branding.

Of course social media had a lot to say about the new line. One person wrote, “LMAOOOOOO NOT POPEYES SELLING KNOCK OFF IVY PARK.” Another wrote, “yall pick up anything from the popeyes drop? 😂.”

Before committing to a healthy lifestyle, Beyonce was a huge Popeyes fan and even had a lifetime membership card to eat there for free.

KIM KARDASHIAN DID RECEIVE AN IVY PARK BOX

Speaking of Ivy Park, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she did receive an Ivy Park x Adidas package from Beyonce. Shortly after Bey released the line, fans wondered if Bey snubbed Kim.

Yesterday (January 29th), Kim model a few looks from the line and wrote, “Sorry I'm so late! Congrats @beyonce & @adidas on such a hugely successful launch! I love everything and can't wait to wear it all!”

BEYONCE REACTS TO KOBE'S DEATH

Beyonce took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. She posted a childhood pic of Kobe and one of Gianna, along with the caption, “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”