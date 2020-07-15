Home » R&B News » Porsha Williams And Yandy Smith Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville

Porsha Williams And Yandy Smith Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Love & Hip-Hop star Yandy Smith were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky yesterday (July 14th) at a protest for Breonna Taylor — the 27 year old EMT worker that was fatally shot by cops back in March. According to TMZ, the protest — which was organized by activist Tamika Mallory's Until Freedom organization, took place outside of the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — who has yet to file criminal charges against the cops involved in Breonna's death.

Louisville PD told the site that Porsha and Yandy were both cited for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and intimidating a participant in legal process. In addition to Porsha and Yandy, over 100 protesters were arrested, including Tamika, activist and rapper Mysonne and rappers Trae Tha Truth and YBN Cordae.

