Porsha Williams Claims Marlo Hampton Is Mixing Pills With Alcohol

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has claimed that Marlo Hampton mixed medication with alcohol — and that is to blame for her outburst at their dinner with Big Freedia in New Orleans. During an interview with Dish Nation, Porsha said,“The thing about Marlo is I actually feel sorry for her. You know sometimes when you got lipo and you be on the pills, and you mix it with alcohol, that ain’t a good look. So I’m gonna forgive her for that day, ’cause you know, mixing medication and alcohol, it don’t really work well.” 

Marlo fired back on Twitter, saying, “First @kandi drugged you. Now I’m on drugs! You reaching a new low P #socialjusticeleader." She added, “Never in my life have I done drugs … I [love] and forgive you though for getting Henny wasted on National TV & bussin it open for a stripper in fake Chanel.”

