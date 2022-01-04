Porsha Williams’ Cousin Storm Accuses Dennis McKinley OF Assault And Sexual Harrassment

Porsha Williams' cousin Storm has accused Porsha's ex Dennis McKinley of assault and sexual harrassment. She tweeted, “Dennis physical assaulted me in Mexico. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’m sick of it!”
In a separate post, Storm called Dennis a “pedophile.” She said, “I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexual harassed me the enter time I worked in his estrablishment . I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages . Stop the cap emoji no body want his fat a**.”
Storm continued, “This man sexual harassed me for months until I QUIT. I was not fired . #PorshasFamilyMatters I just got another job. I was a young woman trying to just get a job…. After being sexually harassed I left.”
She added, “I have been silenced for so many years. I have been silenced about this man for the sake of respecting people,”