Porsha Williams Defends Her Reasons For Getting Pregnant By Ex Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams has defended recent comments she made about getting pregnant by ex Dennis McKinley. During the last episode of RHOA, the reality star said, “I picked him. She wasn’t no mistake. I laid down and I knew what was going to happen. I knew! I was like, ‘Oh, he got his own place.’ Look the leg started right here. ‘Oh, he got his own place. He got his own business. Oh, he ain’t got no kids. Oh, he said he wants marriage. Oh, he wants to be with me. Oh, he said I’m cute.’ Impregnant me!”

During an episode of Dish Nation, when responding to the backlash, she said, “Tell me what they had. What problems did they have? The fact that I chose somebody that has a job? The fact that I chose somebody that – I want to know what problem. We women these days need to pick the right men, honey! Need to pick a man with a job, with a good head on his shoulders, he want a family, all of them things was checked off honey so it went down!”.