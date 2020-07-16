Porsha Williams, Tamika Mallory & Yandy Smith Speak On Being Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest

PRPhotos.com

RHOA star Porsha Williams, Love & Hip-Hop star Yandy Smith and activist Tamika Mallory opened up about being arrested at a Breonna Taylor protest outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home in Louisville,Kentucky on Tuesday evening (July 14th).

According to TMZ, although all three of the ladies were released, there were more protesters that was still in custody at press time. The ladies also can't beleive that they were booked on a felony charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Porsha wrote on her Instagram page, "Wow @danieljaycameron you really took the time to upgrade 1 out of 3 of our charges to FELONY?? This is disgusting …. meanwhile not one peep about this botched investigation of Breonna Taylors MURDER!!! Plus not one arrest of the cops …. instead you celebrate with your bride and give them Active desk duty to keep these killers protected. You can’t possibly think this is ok!"

She continued, "Sure create the possibility for peaceful protesters to get locked up for 1-5 year but absolutely no accountability for your officers?!! 😡🥺 This is sad that this is the world we live in!! It’s simple don’t kill us as we sleep in our homes , don’t kill us for sleeping in our car, don’t kill us from walking to a store and don’t Kill our spirits and further oppress us when we stand up to say you are Wrong!!! #JusticeForall #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor."