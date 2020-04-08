Porsha Williams Wants Phaedra Parks Back On RHOA

PRPhotos.com

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams says she'd love for her former show bestie Phaedra Parks to come back on the show. During an Instagram Live session, on where she stands with Porsha, she said, “We were talking a little more frequently. I haven’t spoken to her that much lately, being busy and whatever. We used to text kind of back and forth. I still be on her Instagram stalking her… not as much.”

She continued, “I would love for Phaedra to come back. I’ve said it before. I would love for her to come back. I don’t know what would have to happen that she would be able to come back. But I think the same opportunities taht I have was given to bea ble to face and talk to whoever I needed to talk to to make things right and good, I think she should have that.”

On where she currently stands with Kenya Moore, Porsha said, “I don’t really know. I haven’t talked to her. The last thing I saw her say was that she had some receipts, and those receipts were about me talking about Nene that she was bringing to the reunion. That’s the last thing I heard. I don’t know if that means we’re cool or not.”

PORSHA SPEAKS ON MAKING UP WITH NENE LEAKES

Porsha also opened up about her teary reunion with NeNe Leakes, saying, “It was a culmination of a lot of different emotions that I felt towards her… You got people on these how like Kandi and Kenya who are looking from the outside in and they’re like, ‘Oh that’s fake. You talked so much stuff about her, you did this, you did that.’ No I don’t appreciate them saying that, but of course I get it. When you’re upset with somebody like I was upset with her, you don’t expect me to turn like that and forget."

She continued, "But for me, I operate totally different. The reason I was so upset with her is because I care about her that much… When I talked to her, she was genuinely like ‘You know what, I’m done with it, I apologize for everything.’ It touched me in a way that I could accept it. When I accept something, I’m done with it. I too have done things in the past and have needed people to forgive me. I offered [an apology] back, because I said some things too… It felt good to let it go.”