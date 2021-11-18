Porsha Williams Was Abused By R. Kelly Back In 2007

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has revealed that she had her own experience with R. Kelly back in 2007 at age 25 when she was pursuing a music career. Porsha revealed that she was supposed to meet Kelly at his recording studio but was taken to his home and was told go to his bedroom.

After waiting for hours, when Kelly showed up, he told Porsha to take off her clothes. Porsha wrote in her book The Pursuit of Porsha, “I’ve already put myself in this position. This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.”

Porsha said that she saw Kelly two more times and encountered several young women who also were staying at his home. She wrote that she decided not to see him again after she woke up one day and heard a woman being beaten in another room.

On her decision to speak out about her experience, she said, “I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who’s been hurt by him. There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person and that it was okay for me to be treated like that.”

Porsha said she had also kept that secret from her own family members. She explained, “It’s not something you want to tell your mom, because my mom is a very strong woman and she did her very best in raising me. And I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself.”

Back in September, R. Kelly was found guilty by a federal jury in his sex trafficking trial.

The Pursuit of Porsha is out on November 30th.