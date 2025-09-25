Post Malone, Cody Johnson, And Lainey Wilson Named Headliners Of 2026 Stagecoach Festival

On Thursday (September 25), event organizers revealed the lineup for the 2026 Stagecoach Festival, which is set to take place from April 24–26 in Indio, California. The event will be headlined by Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and Cody Johnson, who will all be marking their first time topping the bill at the popular country music-based festival. The diverse lineup spans contemporary country artists like Ella Langley, Riley Green, Brett Young, Chase Rice, and Gavin Adcock, veteran acts like Brooks & Dunn, Wynonna Judd, andLyle Lovett, alongside ’80s and ’90s rock bands such as Journey, Counting Crows, Bush, and Third Eye Blind, plus hip-hop artists including Ludacris, BigXthaPlug, and Pitbull, and chart-topping pop singer Teddy Swims. Discussing the festival headliners, Stacy Vee, EVP of Goldenvoice, says, “None of those three people will come as a surprise. Although it will be their first time headlining, they are certainly all headliners that we have been talking to for a long time.” Stagecoach will continue its tradition of occurring the weekend after Coachella at the Empire Polo Club, with passes going on-sale starting October 2. (Variety)