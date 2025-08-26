Post Malone, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, And Tate McRae Added To 2025 MTV VMAs Performance Lineup

Post Malone, Tate McRae, Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, and Conan Gray have just been added to the 2025 MTV VMAs performance lineup, joining previously announced artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin (who will receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award), Busta Rhymes (the recipient of the first ever Rock the Bells Vision Award), J Balvin with DJ Snake, Sombr, Alex Warren, and Mariah Carey, this year’s recipient of the Video Vanguard Award. Hosted by LL Cool J, the show will air live from New York’s UBS Arena on September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The iconic awards show will be broadcast on CBS for the very first time, with a simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+. Gray will make his VMA main stage debut with his new single, “Vodka Cranberry,” while the ceremony will feature Doja’s first televised performance of “Jealous Type.” In addition to performing, Jelly has received four nominations, while the show will mark Posty’s first VMAs performance since 2018, and McRae will make her main stage debut celebrating her four nominations, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Artist. (Variety)