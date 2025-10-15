Post Malone Fan Killed By Falling Debris While Evacuating Utah Music Festival

Ava Ahlander, a 23-year-old concertgoer from Seattle, tragically died while evacuating the REDWEST Festival in Salt Lake City on Saturday (October 11) due to severe weather. The event, which was set to be headlined by Post Malone, was postponed and attendees were urged to seek shelter, so Ahlander took refuge in her car. But she was struck by a 2×12-inch scaffolding board from a nearby construction site when she stepped out of the vehicle, sustaining fatal head and neck injuries. Despite receiving emergency medical care, her family confirmed her passing to a local news station. “Ava was an absolute delight of a human being. Everyone loved her,” the family said in a statement. “She was an avid concert goer and had flown in from Seattle to go see Post Malone with her friends.” They have since launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral and medical expenses and counseling for those affected, with remaining funds to be donated to a charity in her honor. (Consequence of Sound)