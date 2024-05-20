Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Debuts At No. 1

© 2024 Getty Images

Post Malone’s new country single featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help,” reached the top of the Billboard 100 chart in its first week of release. “I Had Some Help” is the sixth chart-topping hit of Malone’s career, and is the second No. 1 for Wallen. Malone and Wallen’s collaboration received an astounding 76.4 million streams in its first week of release, the highest total for a song in a week since YouTube content was eliminated from chart calculations back in 2020.

“I Had Some Help” surpasses the previous total streams record of 76.2 million set just three weeks ago by Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Fortnight,” which coincidentally also features Post Malone. Swift’s “Cruel Summer” has also set a record of its own, becoming Swift’s longest-charting Hot 100 hit by spending 54 weeks on the charts, surpassing the 53 week run of her hit, “Anti-Hero.” (Billboard)