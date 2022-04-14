Post Malone To Release New Album Next Month

PRPhotos.com

Post Malone is getting closer to a release date for his next album. His co-manager, Dre London announced that it will drop sometime next month.

About the new songs, Malone said, “they speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

The studio album, Twelve Caret Toothache is already finished and will contain 45 minutes of new music, his shortest album to date.

Earlier this year, Post Malone and The Weeknd’s collaboration of “One Right Now” hit #1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Chart and became a top 10 hit on the Pop Airplay chart.

