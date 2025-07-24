Post Malone’s Ex-Fiancée Drops Case Seeking Primary Custody Of Their Daughter

Post Malone’s ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, has dropped her California court petition for custody of their three-year-old daughter. Park has also agreed not to refile, though custody disputes may continue in Utah where Malone filed a separate case. Since their daughter’s birth in 2022, the child has lived with both parents until November 2024, after which Park claimed sole custody. Malone argues that the child has primarily lived in Utah and should remain there, with his legal team previously seeking dismissal of Park’s California case due to alleged unfair tactics. The status of the Utah custody proceedings remains sealed. Malone has been on his Big Ass Stadium Tour for most of 2025, and is set to embark on the Big Ass World Tour that will take him throughout Europe and the U.K. during August and September. (Rolling Stone)