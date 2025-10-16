Pras Michél Working With Mark Wahlberg On Documentary About Fugees Founder’s Life And Spy Trial

Fugees founder Pras Michél was recently convicted on multiple conspiracy charges that carry a potential 22-year prison sentence, and the 52-year-old rapper has partnered with Mark Wahlberg to produce a documentary exploring his musical legacy and high-profile 2023 trial. The film, produced under Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas banner, will delve into Michél’s rise in the music world, while also focusing on the complex legal case involving allegations of funneling foreign funds to a straw donor to Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign, witness tampering, and failing to register as a foreign agent for China. “Everyone is fascinated by all the twists and turns, like it’s some kind of thriller,” Michél says. “But for me, this is just my life — the real, messy, complicated truth of what I’ve been living through.” Wahlberg is working on the film with Unrealistic Ideas president Archie Gips, who called the story, “a surprising mix of pop culture and geopolitical intrigue that feels like a spy thriller come to life.” (Billboard)