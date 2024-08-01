Pregnant Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset For The Second Time

Getty Images

After seven years of marriage, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, for the second time. Cardi filed for divorce on Wednesday (July 31), and has reportedly requested primary custody of the former couple’s 5-year-old daughter Kulture and their 2-year-old son Wave. Cardi’s rep has said that the divorce filing “is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.” The news isn’t all sad for Cardi, as the chart-topping rapper shared on Instagram that she is once again pregnant.

Cardi revealed her baby bump in stylish photos, captioning the post: “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” (Billboard)