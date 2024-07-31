Prince Has Been Posthumously Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Getty Images

Prince was initially supposed to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during their annual ceremony back in 2016. Sadly, the music superstar tragically died only two months before the event was to take place. But at a 40th anniversary screening of the film Purple Rain at Target Center in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis on Saturday night (July 27), the late music superstar was finally posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. While accepting the honor from Gilbert Davison, Prince’s sister, Sharon L. Nelson, said, “You will always remember his songs. This is the award he wanted more than any other in life — to be known as a great songwriter.” Prince was apparently selected for induction back in 2013, but SHOF has a policy that requires a songwriter to personally attend the induction ceremony in order to be officially inducted, and the Purple One’s schedule didn’t allow him to attend for a few years. (Billboard)