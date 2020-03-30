Princes Siblings Haven’t Received Any Money From His Estate

Allen Beaulieu

Prince's siblings have claimed that they haven't been paid any money from the late singer's estate — despite lawyers and advisors being paid millions. According to The Blast, the siblings — Sharon, Norrine and John Nelson have filed a petition for compensation in Prince's estate. They are pleading with the court to step in and force Comerica — who runs the estate, to work out a settlement.

Prince left behind all his assets to his six siblings. Reportedly, Comerica has not seen eye to eye with the heirs numerous times. The siblings have fought Comerica accusing them of mismanaging money and leaving them in the dark about deals. Comerica has denied the allegations and claimed to be doing the best given the circumstances.

In the court documents, Sharon, Norrine and John are asking the court to approve “payment for services and efforts provided to the Estate.” The three siblings claim they have had to rely “solely on their pension, social security, personal savings and loans from friends to cover the costs needed to support the Prince Estate despite the millions paid to advisors, attorneys and others approved by the Court.”

A judge has yet to rule.