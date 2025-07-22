Prince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ Will Screen In IMAX Theatres For Very First Time

Prince‘s acclaimed 1987 live concert film, Sign O’ the Times, will make its IMAX debut in a limited global run beginning on August 29. Prince directed, scored, and starred in the movie, which featured his new backing band, including longtime collaborators Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Sheila E., Dr. Fink, Bobby Z., and his duet partner Sheena Easton. They performed hit singles from the multi-platinum album, including “Sign O’ the Times,” “U Got the Look,” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” which were all Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Alongside the live performances, the movie also includes scripted scenes, which have all been “enhanced with IMAX’s precision surround sound audio, customized theatre geometry, and crystal-clear images, Prince’s virtuoso performance is set to mesmerize fans old and new in the most epic format available.” Sign O’ the Times will screen for one week only, with special invite-only events planned in New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis in August. (Billboard)