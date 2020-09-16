Princess Love Found Out About Ray J Filing For Divorce On Social Media

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Princess Love found out that Ray J filed for divorce on social media with everyone else. According to The Shaderoom, a source said that Princess was surprised by the filing and was under the impression that they were working on their marriage "for the kids." However, the source added that Princess has been ready to divorce Ray J since the last time she filed.

The source also revealed that Princess has not heard from Ray J since finding out about the divorce papers and he won't return any of her phone calls and text messages. Princess also had to have her lawyer confirm if the filing was real since she hadn't heard form Ray J. The source said that Princess is willing to have joint custody with Ray J “if he is really serious about taking care of his kids.

Princess filed for divorce earlier this year but the couple decided to work things out this summer. The couple moved into a new home, but according to the source, Ray apaprently “leaves for weeks at a time and doesn’t even call to check on his kids.”

RAY J EXPLAINS WHY HE FILED FOR DIVORCE

Meanwhile, although Ray J hasn't spoken to Princess, he made time to discuss his reasonings for filing for divorce with Entertainment Tonight. When asked about filing, he said that he hasn't "had a chance to sit back and think about it."

He continued, "You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her. I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

He also hinted that it was an impulse decision, saying, "It was just how I felt at the time. I didn't really talk to nobody about it," He said that he would have gotten "too many opinions" if he had shared his plans to file ahead of time. "I just went to God."

He added, "It's still so early, I really don't know what's going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life. My wife, if there's somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don't know… I can't say too much, but I love you, Princess. That's what I can say."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported yesterday (September 15th) that Ray is asking for joint custody of their kids and wants the judge to uphold their prenup.