Quavo’s Rocket Foundation Hosts Brunch For Mothers Who Lost Children To Gun Violence

On Sunday (May 4), Quavo‘s Rocket Foundation hosted a Mother’s Day brunch for moms who have lost children to gun violence. The Migos frontman was joined by his mother, along with the event’s co-hosts – TakeOff‘s mother and grandmother – who all honored the late Migos rapper who was killed in a shooting in 2022. The event aimed to provide healing and support to the community, featuring panel discussions with anti-violence groups, floral arrangements provided by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, and memorials and photos paying tribute to the lives lost. This was the fourth event of its kind hosted by the Rocket Foundation in Atlanta, which aims to meet with members of congress this summer. In addition to taking part in this event, Quavo also just released a posthumous collaboration with TakeOff, “Dope By Phone,” on May 2. (Billboard)