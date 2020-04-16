Queen Latifah Reveals Her Celebrity Crush

PRPhotos.com

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Queen Latifah revealed her celebrity crush. Latifah, along with her Girls Trip co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, were discussing their celebrity crushes, and Queen Latifah said, “I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model. That’s my crush. She’s um hm hm. She got fire. I like her.” Jada added, “She’s a cutie.”

Tiffany Haddish chimed in,“Well if we’re talking about females, then I’m into Meryl Streep.” She added, “I like Giancarlo Stanton, No. 27 for the New York Yankees. I think he’s very handsome.”

Meanwhile, Jada revealed her crush, saying, “My celebrity crush right now? Governor Cuomo. I don’t miss a press conference. When Cuomo is on I go, ‘Have to see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'”

Regina Hall revealed that her celebrity crush is Will Smith, which caused Jada to laugh and hide her face under the table.