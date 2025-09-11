Questlove Named Recipient Of 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, drummer and co-founder of The Roots and acclaimed filmmaker, will receive the 2025 Peabody Trailblazer Award at a ceremony at The Sun Rose Hotel in Los Angeles on October 10. Presented by previous winner Quinta Brunson, the honor recognizes Thompson’s innovative storytelling across music, film, and cultural commentary, including his Oscar and Peabody-winning documentary, Summer of Soul, alongside his efforts to highlight Black musical genius and advocate for representation and cultural preservation. “

Through his prodigious output of creative work across documentary filmmaking, publishing, music, and more, Questlove has emerged as one our most important voices in understanding American culture of the past and present,” Peabody executive director Dr. Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. Following the award presentation, Questlove will discuss his life and career in conversation with civil rights activist Angela Davis. The Trailblazer Award annually “recognizes visionaries whose innovative storytelling styles impact culture and effect social change.” (Variety)