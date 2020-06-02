Quickies: Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Ciara & More

PRPhotos.com

ARIANA GRANDE JOINS GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS: Ariana Grande joined boyfriend Dalton Gomez and BFF Doug Middlebrook over the weekend amid the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles. She carried a sign reading “”Black Lives Matter”.” The singer posted photos from the protest, imploring the media to not ignore the peaceful protests happening in the city. Some Los Angeles protests have become violent; the looting that has occurred during them has dominated news coverage of the area’s protests. Grande also implored her followers to vote, sign petitions, and donate to bail funds.

CELINE DION SAYS ‘WE MUST BE ANTI-RACIST’: Celine Dion posted a note in the wake of “Black Lives Matter” protests around the nation sparked by the murder of George Floyd. “It’s hard to find the words…the tragedy, the injustice breaks my heart. I can’t even begin to imagine what George Floyd’s family is going through. As so many have already said, it’s not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist. Change is long overdue. Racism and brutality must end. Its everyone’s problem, everyone’s fight. And I pray together we can find peace,” she wrote.

CIARA PENS MESSAGE TO SON AMID PROTESTS: Ciara wrote a note to her son Future Zahir, 6, amid the “Black Lives Matter” protests that have resulted from the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin. “My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!! I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!,” Ciara posted on her Instagram account.

SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO TAKE PART IN PEACEFUL PROTEST IN MIAMI: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted taking part in a peaceful protest over the weekend in Miami. The couple took to the streets of the coastal city to walk in support of “Black Lives Matter” and to speak out about racial injustice, following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last week. The couple was spotted holding handmade signs as they walked with their neighbors down the street, all while wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Camila and Shawn also opened up with posts about the injustice over the weekend.