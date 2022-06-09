Home » R&B News » Quickies: Lizzo, Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson

Quickies: Lizzo, Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson

In an interview with Billboard, Lizzo spoke about her growing friendship with Harry Styles, He brought her out as a surprise guest in April, during his headlining slot at Coachella. About the possibility of working with him again, she said, “I don’t know, I didn’t even know I was doing Coachella! He’s so good at what he does, and he’s just the kindest person. Anything’s possible. If I fit into his plan, honey, I’m there.” Lizzo’s next album, Special, will be out July 15.

As part of her show this week, Kelly Clarkson delivered a cover of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” Originally the song peaked at #4 in 2020 and then when Grande’s voice was added to the remix it topped the charts. Today (6-9) Clarkson releases her EP of covers called Kellyoke.

