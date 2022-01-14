Quickies: Mariah Carey, Lionel Richie

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey has written a children’s book and shared the cover on Instagram. She described it as a “fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages.” One of the characters is named Mariah and she said, it was empowering to transform her childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale “full of wonder and boundless hope.” The Christmas Princess will be released in December.

Lionel Richie has been named as the recipient of this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Some of the previous recipients include Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Billy Joel. A ceremony will be held with an all-star tribute concert that will air on PBS in May.