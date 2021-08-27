R. Kelly Allegedly Once Said He Should Be Able To Have Sex With ‘Very Young Girls’ Because He’s A Genius

PRPhotos.com

A woman testified in court that R. Kelly once told her and two other people that he should be allowed to have sex “very young girls” because he is a “genius.” According to Buzzfeed, the 39-year-old woman, who identified herself as “Stephanie,” claimed that the singer made the comments during dinner at a restaurant with two rappers he worked with. The woman, who is the third alleged victim to testify in the federal trial against Kelly, has claimed that she was sexually abused by him at 17.

Stephanie said, “He mentioned that he likes very young girls and that people make such a big deal of it. ‘Even look at Jerry Lee Lewis. He’s a genius and I’m a genius. We should be allowed to do whatever we want. Look at what we give the world."”

R. KELLY ALLEGEDLY DOCKED MANAGER'S PAY FOR HIRING MALE DISNEY TOUR GUIDE

Meanwhile, R. Kelly's former studio manager Tom Arnold claimed that the singer docked his pay when he hired a male tour guide for him and his “girlfriends” at Disney World. According to The New York Post, Arnold testified that he got tired of the singer's bizarre rules and quit in 2011.

Arnold claimed that Kelly demanded that tour guides on outings “always had to be a female tour guide.” He continued, “I took the first person I could get. It was a gentleman … Nobody was available.” Kelly docked him $1,500 — a full week's pay.

He also revealed that at one point his entire staff was docked because “someone ate his donuts.”

R. KELLY IS HAVING A HARD TIME SELLING HIS PUBLISHING CATALOG

In other news, R. Kelly is having a hard time trying to sell his catalog for below market value. The singer is reportedly in desperate need of money. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted,” requesting free trial transcripts for his client.

According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the U.S. but only a small amount of it hits Kelly's account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash. In additio, due to his alleged crimes, the value of his music catalog has plummeted.

Merck Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis Songs Fund founder and CEO of The Family (Music) Ltd said, “It has been offered to me a number of times by his team, and of course, I’ve said no for the obvious reasons. There are incredible songs in that catalog,” he adds. “but why would you take that kind of risk?”