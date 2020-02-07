R. Kelly Appears By Video In Brooklyn Courtroom

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (February 6th) R. Kelly appeared at a Brooklyn federal courtroom via video. According to Page Six, the judge said that she will need to round up a pool of 200 potential jurors when his sex trafficking cae goes to trial. Kelly told Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly at the beginning of the hearing, “Good afternoon, ma’am.” Throughout the hearing, he most kept quiet.

The trial was scheduled to go to trial in May but Donnelly said the date was “somewhat unrealistic” and moved it to July 7th, citing the fact that Kelly’s federal case in Illinois is going to trial in April.

Donnelly said the trial should take three or four weeks.

Kelly faces a raft of charges in Brooklyn that include sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography.

He also faces state court sex abuse charges in Chicago and prostitution charges in Minneapolis.