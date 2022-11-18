R. Kelly Asks Judge For Acquittal And New Trial

R. Kelly's head attorney Jennifer Bonjean has filed two motions in a Chicago federal court in favor of her client's said innocence. According to The Jasmine Brand, in September 2022, Kelly was convicted on child pornography charges after he was found guilty for filming himself sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, who’s labeled “Jane,” and other teenage girls in the 1990s.

Each of the three counts carries a minimum 10-year sentence, and the singer will go before District Judge Harry Leinenweber in February of next year for his sentencing. Kelly was acquitted of the allegations that accused him of rigging his initial trial in 2008.

In the latest docs, Bonjean requested that Judge Leinenweber grants Kelly an acquittal of all counts based on her argument that prosecutors couldn’t prove that the 55-year-old taped the teenager for child pornography production purposes. Bonjean also debated there was a lack of evidence that the footage “crossed state lines” and prosecutors failed to prove that Kelly had ‘coerced’ underage victims to engage in sex acts.

In addition, Bonjean listed that sexual predator expert Dr. Darrel Turner lied on the witness stand during testifying. It's alleged that Dr. Darrel Turner wasn’t completely honest about the fees paid to him for his work on the case.