Michael Williams — an associate of R. Kelly took a plea deal yesterday (April 19th) in a Brooklyn federal court for setting Azriel Clary's SUV on fire back in June. According to Page Six, Williams copped to being responsible for setting the vehicle on fire and in exchange “prosecutors have agreed to drop the witness tampering charge against him.”

38-year-old Williams will face “a minimum of 60 months in prison and a maximum of 71 months under federal sentencing guidelines.”