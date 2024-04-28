R. Kelly Child Pornography Conviction Upheld In Chicago

© 2024 Getty Images

R. Kelly’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence for child sex crimes have been upheld by a federal appellate court in Chicago. The court dismissed claims that the sentencing exceeded federal guidelines, citing the “horrid, horrible” nature of Kelly’s crimes. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals also rejected Kelly’s argument about the statute of limitations, unanimously affirming his conviction.

In response, Kelly’s lawyer stated that they will seek Supreme Court review and claimed that the outcome is not final. Kelly was convicted in 2023 for coercing minors and producing sex tapes, and separately for sex trafficking and racketeering in New York in 2022. He is currently serving his sentence in a prison in Butner, North Carolina.