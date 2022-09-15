R. Kelly Convicted On Six Counts Of Child Pornography Charges

Yesterday (September 14th) R. Kelly was found guilty on six out of 13 counts of child pornography charges. According to TMZ, Kelly was specifically found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticing minors for sex, while being acquitted on seven others. Each of the child pornography charges carries a minimum of ten yeas in prison.

While Kelly was found guilty, his two alleged co-conspirators, Derrell McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, were both acquitted on all charges. They had been accused of fixing Kelly’s 2008 trial for state child porn charges by allegedly intimidating and paying off witnesses.

It took the jury a total of 11 hours of deliberation before reaching a verdict.

This is the second time that Kelly has been convicted in the past year after being sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in New York back in June.