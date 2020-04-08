R. Kelly Denied Request To Leave Jail Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (April 7th), a judge has formally denied R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Page Six, Judge Ann Donnelly denied the request because the singer failed to show that he is at risk for catching COVID-19 while he is in prison and awaiting trial for multiple charges of sexual abuse.

In addition, Donnelly said that Kelly is at risk of leaving town and threatening witnesses in his case. She wrote in the order, “While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release." Judge Donnelly added, “The defendant here has not demonstrated an analogous change in circumstances that would alter the Court’s conclusion that he is a flight risk and that he poses danger to the community, particularly to prospective witnesses.”