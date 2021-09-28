R. Kelly Found Guilty In Sex Trafficking Trial

PRPhotos.com

R.Kelly has been found guilty on all counts in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York. The singer had been on trial in Brooklyn federal court on one count of racketeering and eight counts of the Mann Act — a federal law addressing sex trafficking. He was convicted on nine charges that were based on the accusation that he ran a criminal enterprise comprised of managers and assistants who helped Kelly meet young women and girls for his sexual desires.

According to TMZ, jurors began its deliberations on Friday afternoon (September 23rd) and reached a verdict on Monday afternoon (September 27th).

The New York Times reported that the 54-year-old singer sat motionless in the courtroom as the verdict was read. Meanwhile, CNN reported that Kelly did not expect the verdict, and his attorney is considering filing an appeal.

R. KELLY RELEASES STATEMENT

Following the verdict, Kelly released a statement, saying, "To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all of the support. Today's verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom. #notguilty."

Kelly now faces more federal charges in Illinois, including child pornography and obstruction charges. He is also facing criminal charges in Minnesota for two counts of engaging in prostitution with a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sentencing will take place on May 4th, 2022, and could carry time of up to life in prison.