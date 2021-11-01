R. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby’s Lawyer To Appeal Sex Crimes And Racketeering Conviction

PRPhotos.com

R. Kelly has added Bill Cosby's attorney to his legal team.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly hired Jennifer Bonjean, who won an appeal in Bill Cosby's sex abuse case, to represent the singer as he tries to appeal his racketeering and sex crimes conviction.

Bonjean will try to get a new trial for R. Kelly, who was convicted last month in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and if the appeal is denied, she will appeal before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

She has also reportedly requested a 60-day extension for post-trial motions.

R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and eight violations of sex trafficking charges. Kelly is facing between 10 years and life in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022.

He also still faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.