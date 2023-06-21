R Kelly Is Afraid For His Life In Prison

In audio obtained by RapHouseTV, R. Kelly revealed that he is “afraid for his life” due to alleged negligence on the part of prison medical staff after undergoing an operation to treat blood clots.

The singer was heard going off about the prison's alleged negligence in regards to blood clots discovered in his legs which later resulted in him having to have surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Kelly explained, “I don’t deserve to die because somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg. I’m not supposed to die this way. You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.

He continued, “Because if it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother, somebody you loved, you would’ve said, ‘Go to the doctor. We need to get that checked out. We need to look at that. We need to X-ray that."”

He added, “They didn’t even X-ray. And that’s why I’m speaking out on this, because I’m scared for my life in that area. And who wouldn’t be. They treat animals better than that.”

R. Kelly is currently serving 30 years in prison for sex trafficking charges.