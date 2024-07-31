R. Kelly Is Petitioning To Overturn His Child Pornography Conviction

© 2024 Getty Images

The legal team for R. Kelly has filed an appeal with the US Supreme Court trying to get his federal child pornography conviction overturned. Kelly’s attorneys argue in their petition that the child sex crime charges against the disgraced R&B star fall outside of the statute of limitations. “Defendant’s charges were time barred,” the Supreme Court petition reads. “Because Congress did not expressly state that the PROTECT Act should apply retroactivity and even rejected a version of the bill that included a retroactive provision, the PROTECT Act did not extend the statute of limitations and Defendant was convicted of time-barred offenses.” Kelly was found guilty of three counts of child pornography production and three counts of child sex trafficking in 2022, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Consequence of Sound)